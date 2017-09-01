KAABOO aims to reformulate festival experience

Close





Filed under A & E

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Set to the backdrop of the crisp California coastline, KAABOO, a multi-layered festival experience which takes place at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, is shaping up to have its most electrifying year yet.

The festival, which debuted in 2015, hosted the likes of The Killers, Snoop Dogg, Steve Aoki, Aerosmith and many other distinguished music artists.

Considering acts of that magnitude took the stage in KAABOO’s first and second years, you can bet that it only gets bigger and better for this year’s Sept. 15 to Sept. 17 runtime. To say the least, it’s a diverse lineup. The festival will present the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Logic, P!nk, Muse and Ice Cube, and that’s just a taste of the many music artists who’ll perform across the festival’s three days of fun and music.

Although the music artists are a big selling point for KAABOO, there’s way more to this festival than meets the eye. From Arsenio Hall and Nick Swardson to Demetri Martin and Patton Oswalt, the well-ranged and accomplished comedy lineup (which has even more to offer beyond these acts) is sure to bring serious laughs for attendees.

Art is a massive pillar of the KAABOO experience as there will be an abundance of unique artists such as muralist, Lauren Ys, painter, Dodge Williams and installation artist, Ian Ross. Several galleries, installations and murals will be available for festival-goers to ogle at during their time at the festival.

There’s so much to do at an event of this stature that attendees will inevitably work up some major appetites, KAABOO has just the fix, and it’s a central part of the experience. Prominent chefs including Richard Blais and Robert Irvine and food vendors like Downtown Dogs and The Deli Doctor will be in attendance, serving food and drinks for the masses.

As of August 30, including fees and shipping, single-day passes are approx. $153.90, two-day passes to approx. $279.90 and three-day passes to approx. $341.90. Every performer, comedy act, art exhibitor and culinary vendor stated above is only scratching the surface of who and what KAABOO will be hosting. More information can be found at https://www.kaaboodelmar.com/.