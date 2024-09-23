CSUSM is Searching for a New Library Dean

On June 18, 2024, CSUSM began advertising for a new Library Dean. The Kellogg Library has been without a dean since last spring semester so the university recommended August 5, 2024, as the cutoff date for applications. This would allow time for the candidates to be fully considered for the role.

The university is looking for a candidate that will be a leader in promoting diversity, equity, and accessibility to the university community.

The three finalists for the Library Dean position have already been announced: Tamar Evangelestia-Dougherty, Rebecca Metzger, and Cinthya Ippoliti.

Tamar Evangelestia-Dougherty is the director of the Smithsonian Libraries and Archives, particularly interested in archival research regarding the African diaspora.

Rebecca Metzger currently serves as library administration at UC Santa Barbara; she’s worked in public relations/marketing for libraries and artists.

Cinthya Ippoliti has served in administration for libraries for more than 20 years and currently works for the Auraria Library, which oversees three college campuses.

CSUSM advertised a “Campus Visit Schedule for the University Library Dean Search” on August 29, before the first open forum or meeting with students on September 10 with Evangelestia-Dougherty. The announcement included the time and date for Cynthia Ippoliti on September 16 and 17, but neither of the other candidates.

All three finalists had the opportunity to meet with students in person in KEL 5400 and hold an open forum over zoom. Each of the forums are recorded for students and staff to review.

Students and staff were permitted to submit candidate feedback, and the form closed on September 20th.

CSUSM provides the salary ranges for the future Dean of the Library which will “correspond with the background and experience of the candidate selected.”

Anticipated Hiring Salary Range: $16,583 – $18,333 per month

CSU Classification Salary Range: $9,625 – $30,896 per month

As of today, there is no indication of when the new Library Dean will be selected.

An edit has been made to this article as of September 25th, 2024 due to an error wherein it was listed the form closed September 24th. Note, the form closed officially September 20th.