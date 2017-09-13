Dare Talley debuts second art show “Inner Child”

Close Artist Dare Talley standing next to his artwork during his “Inner Child” exhibition at Charity Wings on Sept. 1. Jada Mullins

Former CSUSM student, Darius “Dare” Talley hosted his second art show, “Inner Child” at Charity Wings and Urge Gastropub. The exhibit is set to run from Aug. 25 to Oct. 6.

Each ink drawn piece conveys different ways in which people suppress their own “inner child.”

Talley describes one’s inner child as “a compilation of childhood experiences, emotions and behaviors” that influence the way they develop as adults.

Stutters, nail biting, bad relationships and addictions are habits and behaviors that Talley has found to be results of one’s inner child that are ignored and neglected.

Talley admits that the title of the series of work came before the art. This is because he wants to be as informed as he can when dealing with such a sensitive topic like mental health.

“I did a lot of research. I learned a lot about psychology and the behavior of what we learn as kids and what it develops into as adults as certain disorders and behaviors,” said Talley.

The main drawing of the series titled “inner children” shows 11 children displaying different behaviors that elude to unhealthy upbringings and habits. Talley makes the art interactive by leaving a list of possible labels for each child and leaving it to the audience to determine which one is which.

This work is the only one that gives a hint as to what is happening in the piece. Talley said he is hesitant to simply tell viewers the meaning behind each drawing, saying “it’s all about perspective. With a sentence, everyone can read it differently and I find the same is true in art.”

Talley’s art exhibit will be open until Oct. 6 at Charity Wings and Urge Gastrobar with free admission. More information can be found on Talley’s current and upcoming work at darestudios.org