All eyes on Brockhampton

The eccentric hip-hop collective and All-American Boy Band Brockhampton is a unique project of the digital age.

The group consists of around 12 members which is made up of vocalists/rappers, producers, sound engineers and managers who all take pride in their internal cohesion and commercial independence. That sense of brotherhood and individuality is likely linked to the fact that all of the members live under one roof that acts as a hub for artistic creativity and familial bonds.

To say the least, Brockhampton has been busy the past three to four months. The collective pumped out several creative music videos, two well-received full length albums (Saturation and Saturation II) and continues to expand both their brand and fanbase significantly.

The release of Saturation and Saturation II show just how sonically capable the producers and frontmen of Brockhampton can be. Gritty hip-hop, some melodic R&B and diverse production value are just a fraction of the great things the past two albums have had to offer.

Although, Brockhampton’s sound and attitude can’t be talked about without addressing the vocalists/rappers that are typically at the collective’s helm. These members include Kevin Abstract, Ameer Vann, Dom McLennon, Matt Champion, Joba and Merlyn Wood. Whether it’s Vann’s gutsy vocals or McLennon’s technicality and flow, every one of them brings something different to the table with their respective voices and demeanor.

Brockhampton shows absolutely no signs of slowing down either. The group began their U.S. tour on Sept. 3 in Colorado which will conclude on Oct. 2 here in San Diego at The Observatory North Park.

On top of that, Saturation III is slated to release before the end of the year, which will effectively complete the Saturation album trilogy. Only time will tell what the third album will bring to the ears of Brockhampton fans, but if the past two albums are any indicator, it’ll likely dish out a range of expressive and invigorating tracks.

With their humbling origins, youthful creativity and constant outpoor of original and distinctive music, Brockhampton is the group to be looking out for right now.