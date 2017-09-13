Words beyond the graduation

Letters, Opinion

To Whom It May Concern:

This letter I am writing to you- for you- is to help inspire something deep within your hearts. I have not come here today to lecture you about something you already know. My point isn’t to repackage or reprocess an already dull message seeming to be stuck on repeat. No, what I want to discuss with you comes from within the recesses of my own heart. Something I have been yearning to share with you for quite sometime now, just simple tips to keep in mind as you discover yourself in college:

Life is crazy and sometimes doesn’t make sense, especially in college. But you know what? That’s okay! Don’t try to change it or control it, learn to go with it, let life take you, wherever it may be!

Have fun! This might sound like a cliché, which it is, but that doesn’t mean it’s not true. School, work, extracurricular, etc. is overwhelming, but remember to look at the big picture. Being late to class isn’t the end of the world, so take time to relax and give yourself a break.

Get to know the people in your major. No matter how big or small, you will be surrounded by the same people, A LOT. So make friends and get out of your comfort zone. In the end it will be worth it.

College is the next step to the biggest adventure you will ever take…life! So enjoy. It will go by a lot faster than you think, and remember to keep your eye on the prize.