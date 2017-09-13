The time I began to let it go

Filed under Opinion

This summer as I enjoyed the breezy weather, I spent time traveling, being with family and writing stories. I do not know how, but I began to feel overwhelmed about life while speaking with my mother about fitting society’s mold.

Examples of such conformity include applying makeup on the daily and having a certain body type. The pressure to immediately begin dating or to have a certain number of friends has weighed upon me. Concerning myself over the most unnecessary issues, it made no sense why I would cry over such matters.

That night in June, after a lecture from my mother to stop disliking myself and slowly start loving myself, I made a decision. While making an affirmation poster, I made the decision to add something to my nighttime routine – journaling.

Personally, I love writing at night since it gets most ideas from my head and onto paper; yet, this type of writing became new and continuous.

Every morning, I would read my daily affirmation book, “Staying Strong 365 Days A Year” by Demi Lovato. I would read her quote of the day and try to focus on the “goal” at hand.

At night time, I would reflect on what I did throughout the day and relate it to a quote/goal in my affirmation book. Whether the day be blissful or highly planned, I would jot down my thoughts. In a way, this helps me “let go” and let my higher power do the rest. Whatever I cannot resolve will figure itself out the next day. I feel with journaling or writing things down, it is like a promise to myself to do better the next day.

A favorite quote of mine from the affirmation book is by Eleanor Roosevelt. She said, “Nobody can make you inferior without your consent.” For every other wrong thing that could happen, there should be one beautiful outcome in the end.

Learning about myself emotionally and mentally, as well as slowly loving myself, were highlights of this summer that I will never forget.