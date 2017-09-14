Chia seed pudding put the fast in breakfast





School is back in session Cougars. This means students are frantically leaving their homes in a hurry, in order to arrive to class on time.

Due to the busy schedules and high paced life of a CSUSM student, many often forget to stop and take the time to eat breakfast. While getting to class on time is essential, eating a healthy breakfast is far more important. Lack of eating can cause fatigue and hinders one’s ability to focus on lectures.

Students are pressed for time and do not always have the time to make breakfast and sit down to eat it. Thankfully the internet provides recipes that fit into the schedule of a busy student.

One in particular is the Vanilla Chia Seed Breakfast Pudding provided by ifoodreal on Pinterest.

This breakfast pudding is great for most diets because it is vegan, paleo and gluten free.

All that is needed for this recipe is:

3/4 cup of almond milk

2 tsp of raw honey (less or more depending on your desired sweetness)

1 tsp of pure vanilla extract

3 tbsp of chia seeds

1 tbsp of nuts (optional)

To create this healthy pudding, combine all ingredients in a mason jar and stir. Refrigerate the pudding overnight or for at least 6 hours. When ready to eat top with your choice of nuts or fruit. Depending on your thickness preference, add a tablespoon of almond milk at a time until the consistency is right. This chia seed pudding is perfect for students on the go. If it’s made the night before, all you need to do is remove it from the refrigerator and eat it on the way to class.

This breakfast is nutritious, delicious, and simple to make, so there is no reason for any hungry Cougar to be trudging through campus.