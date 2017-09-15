Dreamers executive order to end





News

The CSUSM dreamers have an uncertain future.

The Trump administration on Sept. 5 announced via Attorney General Jeff Sessions that the DACA policy is set to expire in six months unless Congress can create legislation that would continue the policy.

That same day, President Trump tweeted that if Congress could not create legislation in a six-month period he would revisit the issue.

DACA is an executive order signed by former president Barack Obama in 2012 that gave legal status to children who arrived illegally to the U.S. with their parents. A few of the qualifications for DACA include:

Were under the age of 31 as of June 15, 2012; Came to the United States before reaching 16 birthday; Have continuously resided in the United States since June 15, 2007, up to the present day; Are currently in school, have graduated or obtained a certificate of completion from high school, have obtained a general education development (GED) certificate; and have not been convicted of a felony, significant misdemeanor or three or more other misdemeanors.

Sessions said in the announcement that the executive order was an unconstitutional use of executive power and must be made into legislation if the policy is to continue. Sessions said in the announcement that there are 800,000 DACA recipients.

According to the CSUSM Office of Communication, the CSU schools don’t track DACA enrollment and cannot provide an estimated number of dreamers attending CSUSM.

The Office of Communication issued two messages of solidarity on Sept. 1 and 5 in regards to the announcement saying CSUSM is committed to providing a safe, inclusive and welcoming learning environment for all members of our community.

The university issued a reminder that Assembly Bill 540 “created a new exemption from the payment of non-resident tuition for certain non-resident students who have attended high school in California and received a high school diploma or its equivalent,” are California not federal laws. Hence, enrollment, out-of-state tuition waivers and financial aid for AB 540 students, including those AB 540 students who may be undocumented, will remain in place even if DACA is suspended.

The university also said the policy remains in effect for University Police “to not undertake joint efforts with federal immigration enforcement authorities to investigate, detain or arrest individuals for issues related to federal immigration law.”

Communications professor Dr. Antonio De La Garza said he thinks the repeal could impact the attendance of DACA students because the fear makes it difficult to focus on school.

Sociology professor Dr. Marisol Clark-Ibanez said, “DACA has given students — on campus and off, along with current and alumni — the ability to work in professional jobs that their majors and the university have prepared them to be in.”

She said she thinks more students will come out to support their fellow classmates in their time of need.

Student organizations like Standing Together As One Dream (STAND) and University Without Borders are support groups focusing on raising awareness of the situation undocumented students face. STAND meets every Thursday from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. in SBSB 3219.

The university offers health services and counseling services for supportive, confidential counseling. Call 760-750-4915 (ext. 4915) and ask for Alli Peters, Jay Robertson-Howell, Lissa Lim or Laura Thode.