Cougars celebrate NCAA reveal

On Thursday Aug. 31 CSUSM's dance team kicked off the celebration of CSUSM's official acceptance into NCAA Division II at the sportcenter.

On Thursday Aug. 31 CSUSM's dance team kicked off the celebration of CSUSM's official acceptance into NCAA Division II at the sportcenter.





Filed under Showcase, Sports

The athletic department kicked off this upcoming sports season with a bang, celebrating their new National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) ranking and the unveiling of the new NCAA and California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) logos on the Sports Center court.

Full of students and loud music, the Sports Center was teeming with excitement and anticipation.

The event began when the highlight video from last years season echoed through the auditorium and a hush fell upon the crowd. Past and current athletes lit up the screen showing many of the biggest and most exciting victories the previous season had brought.

After the video ended, the dance team flooded the floor, pumping up the fans as the Director of Athletics Jennifer Milo took the stage:

“Starting today we are finally able to celebrate the arrival on our campus the NCAA blue disc logo and all of the visibility and exposure that mark brings to our institution…Today we finally receive the recognition that we have deserved for a while now, as we are officially recognized as full fledge members of the NCAA and CCAA conference.”

Aleese Wheaton, a sophomore setter on the volleyball team, immediately took the stand delivering her speech on what this new NCAA status means to her as well as the athletic department:

“Supporting athletics not only helps us to push us to compete it also helps build a better stronger campus, community, and strong athletic program. We can be a source of pride, not just for people involved in athletics but for everyone.”

Once the applause died down, president Karen Haynes stood front and center as she delivered words of affirmation and assurance to all who listened.

“This has been a journey for the entire CSUSM campus, supported by, encouraged by the campus and embraced by our community… I don’t know what the next accomplishments for athletics might be but I have some bets what our NCAA competitors don’t know about the talent, perseverance, the resilience of our student athletes and excellence of our coaching staff and athletic administration team.”

With one more round of thunderous applause Milo took the stage as president Haynes, coach Renee Jimenez, BJ Foster, and Andrea Leonard ceremoniously unveiled the new NCAA and CCAA logos on the court of the Sports Center.

The celebration ended in the crowd singing the Cougars fight song, and heading to the following men and women’s first NCAA soccer game against Concordia, where they both brought home the W.

President Haynes said the new NCAA branding at Cal State San Marcos will only further benefit the school, the athletic department and the students, “The move to the NCAA and the CCAA conference secures the long-term future of athletics at CSUSM by aligning our university with the most recognized brand in college sports. This move benefits our university on multiple levels, but most of all I am pleased how the NCAA D-2 brand of ‘Life in the Balance’ fits our desire for our student-athletes. This balanced approach, in harmony with our academic mission, produces graduates who will serve the world with skill, integrity and leadership.”