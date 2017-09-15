CSUSM sued on viewpoint discrimination claim



The CSUSM Students for Life organization filed a federal lawsuit in May against the university, Associated Students Incorporated and a number of named individuals for violating its First and 14th Amendment rights over a student fee dispute.

The suit accuses the university and other defendants of viewpoint discrimination for failing to fund pro-life events while financially supporting events such as “Kink 101” and “Pleasure Party” hosted by the LGBTQA Pride Center and the Gender Equity Center.

It seeks a declaratory judgment that the organization’s rights have been violated, an injunction stopping the student fee policy application, attorney’s fees and $500 in student fee money.

Nathan Apodaca, president of Students for Life, said his organization asked ASI for funds to help pay for a lecture by Dr. Mike Adams, a pro-life speaker and sociology and criminology professor at University of North Carolina-Wilmington. Adams’ fee would have been $2,500.

ASI turned down the request.

“The university is not practicing what they preach,” Apodaca said about the university’s commitment to practicing inclusiveness. He said student fee money is being used to pay for events that promote pro-choice and liberal views.

Apodaca said denial the application lead him to contact an attorney, Tyson Langhofer, with the Christian nonprofit legal organization, Alliance Defending Freedom.

ASI Associate Executive Director Annie Macias said Students for Life failed to include an itemized budget in its application last year. The group later provided an itemized budget where the organization requested speaker fees.

“We welcome them to come back and participate in that process where they can request leadership funding but we hope everyone follows the process we laid out which is provide us with an itemized budget and there are some items we do not fund,” said Macias.

ASI does not fund speakers, she said, but gives a maximum of $500 for student event activities, including activities, food, tables and merchandise.

Apodaca also said ASI denied the organization funds last year for a debate because it was asking for speaker fees.

CSUSM recently filed an answer to the lawsuit.