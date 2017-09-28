Cougars Women’s Soccer win big in upsets, tied for second place in CCAA!





The Cougars coming off a loss from Biola last week bounced back big with double wins at “The Cage,” for a huge conference upset on Sept. 15 against top seeded California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) conference leader, Stanislaus State. The Cougars came back strong against Chico State on Sept. 17, with a final score of 2-1.

The Cougars won three of their last four games, with the only loss coming from Cal State LA and another win on Sept. 25 against a winless Cal State Dominguez Hills to be featured on the CCAA home page for the “Game of the Week”. The Cougars look to defeat Cal State San Bernardino (CSUSB) at home on Friday, Sept. 29 at 12:30 p.m in what is expected to be one of the largest home attendances of the season.

The first two wins the Cougars dominated Stanislaus State with 10 shots with four on-goal and a score for the 1-0 win. Stanislaus State had 6 shots with four on-goal but couldn’t manage to score in the loss to the Cougars.

Goalie, Baily Cockrill recorded three saves in the upset against Stanislaus State. Forward, Megan Pfrunder led Cougars with her first goal of the season at 33.59 of the second period. Forward Kayla Anderson and forward Madyson Brown with the assist.



With the big win at home vs. Stanislaus State and a fourth place Chico State hungry to continue their three-game win streak. The Cougars set out to dominate the game early in the first period as forward Meghan Randig struck early for her first goal of the season, assisted by forward Kayla Anderson who scored off a penalty kick also for her first goal of the season. Goalie Baily Cockrill recorded three saves in the 2-1 win over Chico State.