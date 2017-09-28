Women’s Volleyball snap three game losing streak with back-to-back wins at home

Outside hitter Micah Hébert spikes the ball right through Chico State's defense, scoring for CSUSM.





The CSUSM (5-6) women’s volleyball team had a three-game losing streak with a 1-3 loss to cross-town rivals UC San Diego (7-2) Tritons. However, came back victorious against Chico State (3-2) with a final score of 3-1 on Sept. 23 at 7 p.m. in the Sports Center and again on Sept. 24 at 7 p.m against an 0-11 Stanislaus State.

California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) South Division first place Tritons struck early as the Cougars continued to battle in front of a crowd of 167 at Rimac Arena, Sept. 16 in La Jolla, CA.

UC San Diego won the first period 25-17 uncontested, but the Cougars came back in period two to hold off the Tritons 26-24.

The game got interesting in the third period as the Cougars came back to tie 25-25 with a chance to split the game, but ultimately fell 25-27 moments later. The Cougars ran out of gas in the fourth period as the Tritons dominated 25-18 for the easy win.

The Cougars suffered additional losses from Chaminade and Seattle Pacific earlier in the season, and now with recent back-to-back wins at home against Chico State and Stanislaus State, the Cougars have bounced back to snap a three-game losing streak.

6’0 outside hitter Taylor Dixon led the Cougars with 13 kills and three blocks along with 6’2 outside hitter/middle blocker Maddy Newcombe with 10 kills, one ace, and 6’1 middle blocker, Faith Fortune had an impressive nine kills and eight blocks. Libero/outside hitter Grecia Codero-Barr recorded 33 digs against UC San Diego.

The Cougars (5-6) fourth place overall in the CCAA South Division are looking for road wins against Cal Poly Pomona (6-6) on Sept. 29 at 7 p.m. and against Cal State San Bernardino (7-5) on Sept. 30.