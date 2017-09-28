Loud Voice, Great Mind

Sara Freitag Expressing your voice in class can be daunting but is well worth the risk.





Filed under Opinion

It’s one thing to have a class that has 50 to 200 students, but to also have a class where participation is the key to passing, it is important that your voice is heard.

Now don’t get me wrong, I know how hard it is to raise your hand in class. I personally am shy in a class setting. Why? Sometimes I get this feeling that if I am wrong, people will think less of me. However, being on this campus for nearly three years, constantly making your voice heard in class really does show the effort you are putting into that class and trust me, professors see it.

Have you ever heard from a professor that sometimes the ending grade if you are at an 89.8, can ultimately depend on actually being in class and making strong efforts to participate with your fellow students? That is why it is essential to always put forth input when the opportunity is given.

Class participation is easier said than done, but here are some helpful ideas to make sure your voice is heard:

First off, remain in the front of class if possible. Sometimes when students linger to the back of class, it is hard to pay attention because things can get distracting (i.e. electronic devices and exhaustion). Sitting upfront keeps you constantly engaged and gets your mind working to give you an idea of what you can bring to future discussions within that class.

Second, participate in all class discussions. Now, I am positive that a teacher has told you, “turn to your partner and talk about it.” Believe it or not, professors listen over what is being discussed and who is actually discussing the topic. What is important about this tip is that the professor will sometimes jump in the conversation and ask you to explain what your discussion consisted of. If you give the professor a well thought-out answer it displays how much knowledge you’re picking up.

Third. Besides displaying knowledge, it is imperative to make your voice heard when seeking help within the class. Professors have a lot going on, and it is hard for them to pull you aside and discuss why you aren’t performing well. To be honest, a professor may not know who you are until you directly go up and put your name to a face. It takes one move of staying after class and asking for help that makes that significant difference in your grade.

Making your voice heard in class is essential, whether it is through demonstration of knowledge or expressing a need for help. It is essential to your academic success here at CSUSM.

Have an opinion? Use your voice. Disagree? Use your voice. Need help? Use your voice It is better to speak your mind within class, rather than let opportunities slip away.