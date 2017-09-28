Aspirations for this coming school year

Filed under Opinion

With the school year set in full swing, it’s time to get back on that grind and conquer the semesters in front of us!

Although things can get a bit hectic this time of year, it’s important to take a step back, reground ourselves and focus on goals that will allow us to bloom into the people we want to be. Here are three aspirations that inspire me to stay motivated throughout the school year.

Search for internships.

I am always looking for ways I can invest in my future, and internships are an amazing way to do just that. Such opportunities allow us to gain work experience, connect with others and immerse ourselves in possible career environments. Find an internship that sparks an interest and gets you excited! You won’t regret it.

Connect with peers.

Throughout my college experience, I’ve learned how immensely enriching it is to connect with those around me. CSUSM has some of the most kind, hard-working and inspiring souls that I’ve come across. My peers have motivated me not only to become a better student, but a better individual overall. The simple acts of a smile and a “hello” could lead to experiences and friendships that will stand the test of time.

Make time to simply be.

Balance is everything. It’s easy to get lost in projects and assignments, so any time that I can make for the little things that make my soul happy is incredibly valuable. This fall, my daily routine has incorporated early mornings. I love waking up early and celebrating the quiet beauty that only dawn can create. With this time, I can reflect on what I am thankful for, what I want to get accomplished in the day ahead of me and, of course, enjoy a lovely cup of hot coffee.