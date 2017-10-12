Here’s how one Cougar spends the fall season

Your favorite Halloween movies with a cup of tea on chilly afternoons is a great and relaxing way to spend your fall. Credit: Photo illustration by Jada Mullins.





It’s finally that time of the year again. Leaves are starting to change color and it’s cold enough to wear those sweaters that have been kept in the back of the closet all summer. For me, it’s the busiest time of year because fall comes with a bunch of fun activities and places to visit.

Every year, my family and I visit Riley’s Farm in Oak Glenn. It’s a charming 760 acre apple farm where we spend the day picking fruit, doing archery and eating delicious food. Their pie is amazing and something about being surrounded by trees makes me feel at home.

During fall, the world appears picturesque, which is why I enjoy hiking at this time of the year. It’s not hot, it’s not cold and standing on a mountain provides the perfect view of autumn colors that pepper the trees below. I’m making it my mission to discover a good hiking trail near San Marcos, but so far Potato Chip Rock in Ramona is the one people keep telling me about.

Usually at this time of the year, my dad will buy a few pumpkins, and my brothers and I will make elaborate jack-o-lanterns. Unfortunately, going to college and living on campus has changed that tradition a little. Now, my roommates and I go to the store, pick up a few mini pumpkins and some craft paint and decorate them while listening to music. It’s not the traditional way of decorating pumpkins, but I promise it’s just as fun.

My favorite thing to do during fall is also the most simple. Sometimes it’s nice to make some hot chocolate or tea, grab a blanket and watch old scary movies with your friends. My roommate and I already have a list of movies that include but is certainly not limited to: The Shining, Halloween, Children of the Corn and, of course, The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Fall is the perfect season to go out and do something fun with your family or stay in and hang out with a friend. So if you’re simply sitting on a bench watching leaves change color, if you’re out at a pie festival, or doing whatever it is you do in fall, I hope it’s lovely.