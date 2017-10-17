Fourth annual drag show with a purpose

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Micaela Johansson Before audience members are allow to line up at the entrance to the ballroom they had to attend four educational tables placed outside the USU. The educational theme of the year is HIV/AIDS.
Micaela Johansson The stage is set up with NAK’s Greek letters and the LGBTQ+ community pride colors lighting it up.
Micaela Johansson Audience is seated and receives a first look of the 11 contestants.
Micaela Johansson Introducing the night’s judges, from right to left Megan Curran (lead judge), Dr. Arun Sethuraman, Jennie Ruiz, Lissa Lim, Taylor Mumin, Abrahan Monzon and Moses Vileta (not in photo).
Micaela Johansson Reminding us of “High School Musical” with both music and outfit is Kylie Kutina a.k.a. Buck Naked from Delta Zeta.
Micaela Johansson James Donley a.k.a. Kappa Sweetheart from Kappa Sigma shows some real emotions in his act when he gets down on his knees.
Micaela Johansson While contestants wardrobe change the audience watches informational videos with focus on awareness of HIV/AIDS.
Micaela Johansson Before the jury decides on the winner all contestants get to answer questions about the experiences of this event, Kevin Nguyen a.k.a. Kandi Le thanking his brothers from Alpha Psi Rho for supporting her, which his dad didn’t.
Micaela Johansson Devon Nishizu a.k.a. Michael Cruise thanks her sisters from Alpha Kappa Delta Phi who helped her into the role and NAK for the experiences.
Micaela Johansson 2016 King winner Taylor Mumin a.k.a. Oliver Clozhoff performing to Lil Wayne before the judges announces the winner
