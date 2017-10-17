The independent student news site of California

Fourth annual drag show with a purpose

James Donley a.k.a. Kappa Sweetheart from Kappa Sigma shows some real emotions in his act when he gets down on his knees.

Micaela Johansson

Micaela Johansson

October 17, 2017
Micaela Johansson
Before audience members are allow to line up at the entrance to the ballroom they had to attend four educational tables placed outside the USU. The educational theme of the year is HIV/AIDS.

Micaela Johansson
The stage is set up with NAK’s Greek letters and the LGBTQ+ community pride colors lighting it up.

Micaela Johansson
Audience is seated and receives a first look of the 11 contestants.

Micaela Johansson
Introducing the night’s judges, from right to left Megan Curran (lead judge), Dr. Arun Sethuraman, Jennie Ruiz, Lissa Lim, Taylor Mumin, Abrahan Monzon and Moses Vileta (not in photo).

Micaela Johansson
Audience is filled with fans of the contestants

Micaela Johansson
First drag up on the stage is Joshua Martinez a.k.a. Donna Dickson, representing Sigma Alpha Epsilon.

Micaela Johansson
Shelly Leonard a.k.a. Will Ryder from Alpha Omicron Pi and his dancers performing to music from the Disney movie “Mulan.”

Micaela Johansson
Nicely choreographed dancing by Halo Boyer a.k.a. Chadxi Alphamale and his Jersey Boys, all from Alpha Xi Delta.

Micaela Johansson
Popular from start is Ramon Flores a.k.a. Ms. Marilyn Ramon dancing solo to music from the musical Burlesque.

Micaela Johansson
Host contestant Armando Zaragoza a.k.a. Sirena Sanchez dancing confidently to Diana Ross’ “I’m coming out.”

Micaela Johansson
Juvela Marie Vizcocho a.k.a. Rocky Rocket representing Alpha Pi Sigma in rock’n’roll spirit.

Micaela Johansson
Rocky Rocket brings out the Pride flag and the audience goes wild with cheering screams.

Micaela Johansson
Tyra Ledesma a.k.a. Tyrone Biggums from Alpha Chi Omega

Micaela Johansson
Reminding us of “High School Musical” with both music and outfit is Kylie Kutina a.k.a. Buck Naked from Delta Zeta.

Micaela Johansson
James Donley a.k.a. Kappa Sweetheart from Kappa Sigma shows some real emotions in his act when he gets down on his knees.

Micaela Johansson
While contestants wardrobe change the audience watches informational videos with focus on awareness of HIV/AIDS.

Micaela Johansson
Before the jury decides on the winner all contestants get to answer questions about the experiences of this event, Kevin Nguyen a.k.a. Kandi Le thanking his brothers from Alpha Psi Rho for supporting her, which his dad didn’t.

Micaela Johansson
Devon Nishizu a.k.a. Michael Cruise thanks her sisters from Alpha Kappa Delta Phi who helped her into the role and NAK for the experiences.

Micaela Johansson
2016 King winner Taylor Mumin a.k.a. Oliver Clozhoff performing to Lil Wayne before the judges announces the winner

