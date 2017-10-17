New Blade Runner sequel illustrates exceptional plot and powerful direction





Filed under A & E

35 years ago, director Ridley Scott introduced the world to Blade Runner, a science fiction neo-noir that explored the concept of what it means to be human in groundbreaking fashion. Fast forward to 2017 and we now have Blade Runner 2049, directed by Denis Villeneuve (Arrival). One is warranted in being skeptical about this movie seeing as many adored movie franchises have been more or less tainted by unnecessary reboots or sequels. Luckily, Blade Runner 2049 honors its predecessor with masterful direction, incredible visuals and a well crafted story.

The film follows Officer K (Ryan Gosling), a blade runner for the Los Angeles Police Department who, during a routine investigation, discovers information that has the potential to shake a dystopian society of humans and replicants (bioengineered humans) into absolute disarray. K’s journey leads him through personal revelations, dire conflict and a search for former blade runner, Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford).

The visuals within the Blade Runner franchise center around the cyberpunk aesthetic, which puts emphasis on a primarily lower class society, surrounded by and obsessed with several different forms of high-tech, dominated by big corporations. Director of photography, Roger A. Deakins, and production designer, Dennis Gassner, nailed the artistic style for Blade Runner 2049. Deakins and Gassner successfully create a dark world of urban decay, interwoven with electrified nightlife and a radiant, yet melancholic atmosphere.

The visuals in the film are paired with an equally impressive score from composers, Hans Zimmer and Benjamin Wallfisch. In the film’s intimate scenes, the score floats with a delicate presence, effectively allowing certain scenes to breathe and absorb visceral tones. When it comes to intense parts of the film, the contemporary synthesizers used by Zimmer and Wallfisch rip like piercing razors as they’re backed by booming spectral drums that breed drastic urgency and conflict.

Ryan Gosling gives a strong, natural performance in a role that demands a great range of both internal and external emotion. Meanwhile, Harrison Ford does a fine job reprising his role as Deckard though the character doesn’t have a ton substance to work with. Although, there’s something to be said for Ana De Armas and her portrayal of Joi, K’s faithful AI (artificial intelligence) companion. Her character carries a lot of symbolic and meaningful weight and Armas’s execution of that weight is nothing short of terrific.

The pairing of the original screenwriter of Blade Runner, Hampton Fancher and directoral powerhouse, Denis Villeneuve, truly delivered with Blade Runner 2049. The story has a vehement depth to it with acting performances to boot. You get the traditional question posed by the original Blade Runner of “What does it mean to be human?” and then some. Concepts of mortality, purpose and humanity are explored within a plot that moves with ambition.

Of course, a story with depth comes a need to critically think and question. The film’s two hour and 43 minute runtime may not be for the faint of heart but is justified for the most part seeing as the characters and plot develop exceptionally. If one is expecting a popcorn flick of booming action sequences guided by oohs aahs, this movie is anything but that. Blade Runner 2049 is forged with mastery, supported by an existentially charged story that leaves plenty of room for viewer interpretation.