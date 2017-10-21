Breaking News





Breaking News

At around 3:15 p.m., Oct. 21, a student and a visiting friend were assaulted in student housing, according to an email bulletin from UPD.

Police described the suspect as an 18-year old white male with short brown hair, wearing a turquoise blue shirt, blue jeans and white shoes.

It is unknown of how the suspect entered the student housing.

Police said the suspect knocked on the door and forced his way in when the victims opened the door. He assaulted one of the students and bit the friend.

The male fled the scene after the students fought him off. Police said they did not know whether the suspect is a student.

If you have any information that might be helpful in this investigation please contact University Police at (760) 750-4567 or the University’s SAFE hotline at 760-750-SAFE.

If you wish, you may report anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.