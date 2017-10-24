Breaking News: Female student report an indecent exposure caused by a male suspect
October 24, 2017
Filed under News
On Oct. 24, a female student reported to the CSUSM University Police Department, an indecent exposure caused by a male suspect.
The suspect was seated in the driver’s seat as he exposed his genitals to the female student when she was walking from class near Chavez Circle. The suspect’s vehicle is described as a silver or white four-door Mazda Sedan.
This incident was reported at 11:23 a.m.
The suspect is a dark-skinned, 30 years of age male with short, light, curly hair.
The height and weight of the suspect is unknown and whether he was a CSUSM student.
If students have more information contact UPD at (760)750-4567. Or to report anonymously call (888) 580-8477.
In reporting this disgusting event, the managing editor needs an editor.
In the first sentence no comma is necessary after the word Department, and the sentence, as written, implies the male suspect caused the female to expose herself.
The next paragraph is awkward. “Seated in the driver’s seat as he exposed his genitals when she was walking” should read, ” in the driver’s seat and exposed his genitals as the female was walking.”
The next sentence is the only one without grammatical errors.
The next two sentences of the article should read;
The suspect is a dark skinned male, approximately 30 years of age with light colored short curly hair.
The height and weight and whether or not the suspect is a CSUSM student is unknown.
In the final paragraph no period is necessary after (760)750-4567.
One would hope a managing editor would be able to write a simple, grammatically correct article. Is this a result growing up in the instant message/twitter age? If so, the journalism staff at CSUSM is failing to do their job.
