Breaking News: Female student report an indecent exposure caused by a male suspect





On Oct. 24, a female student reported to the CSUSM University Police Department, an indecent exposure caused by a male suspect.

The suspect was seated in the driver’s seat as he exposed his genitals to the female student when she was walking from class near Chavez Circle. The suspect’s vehicle is described as a silver or white four-door Mazda Sedan.

This incident was reported at 11:23 a.m.

The suspect is a dark-skinned, 30 years of age male with short, light, curly hair.

The height and weight of the suspect is unknown and whether he was a CSUSM student.

If students have more information contact UPD at (760)750-4567. Or to report anonymously call (888) 580-8477.