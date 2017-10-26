American Indian film festival on tap





The California Indian Culture and Sovereignty Center and American Indian Student Alliance will host their Fifth Annual California’s American Indian and Indigenous Film Festival in Pechanga Resort and Casino from Nov. 2 to 4.

The festival will have films, short films and documentaries by American Indian directors, producers and actors.

On Thursday, Nov. 2 at 7:30 p.m. the screening Rumble: The Indians who Rocked the World will be presented, and following the screening Taboo from The Black Eyed Peas and MAG 7 will perform.

On Nov. 3, there will be Friday Night Funnies: A Tribute to Charlie Hill at 7:30 p.m. following the screenings of No Reservations and The 1492s.

On Nov. 4 the festival will hold afternoon shorts program at 12 p.m. some short films consist of #stillhere and Baby Believer; Saturday Youth Track at 12:30 p.m; the Environmental program at 2 p.m.; Matinee Feature film at 3:30 p.m.; and Closing Night feature will screen Hostiles at 7:30 p.m.

The three day festival is free for all CSUSM students.

For more information visit the California’s American Indian and Indigenous Film Festival’s website https://www.caiiff.com or contact The California Indian Culture and Sovereignty Center at [email protected]