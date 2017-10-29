CSUSM plans for a future building

Renderings courtesy of Turner Construction and Safdie Rabines Architects.





The Extended Learning program is maxed out by more than 2,200 students. A new building is needed.

On Feb. 23, President Karen Haynes announced in a forum to students and faculty about the plans of a new building. The plan was viewed by the California State University (CSU) Board of Trustees in March for conceptual approval and again in May for architectural and financial approval.

The plan was seen by the San Marcos Planning Commission on Oct. 16. The new building will be for the Extended Learning program. It will be located in the northwest corner of Campus Way and Barham Drive.

The Extended Learning program provides continuing education. It offers students certificates programs and degree programs.

The construction will include a 132,733 square foot building and 221,414 square foot parking structure. Both will be six stories. Part of the first floor of the building will be for commercial use. A pedestrian bridge is in the plans, but needs to be approved by the CSU Board of Trustees. The board will meet in January and make a decision.

The plan is to break ground in the spring of 2018. If construction will be finished in the spring of 2019.

The estimated cost of the construction will be $79.6 million. The Extended Learning tuition will be used to pay an estimated price of $73.7 million and the North City developer will contribute to the cost.

The North City developer has worked close with CSUSM. They have been involved with The Quad, Block C and URGE Common House.

Communications Specialist Eric Breier said, “The new building will help to expand/extend student services, including math, writing and other student centers, which will all be located together and in space that flows for the student learning experience.”

The building will also be used for laboratory space, facility offices and classrooms.

Future plans for CSUSM is to have an urban look. According to the San Marcos Planning Committee staff report, “An objective of the [University District Specific Plan] is to create a future ‘downtown’ meant to support the university, foster a traditional offsite campus culture for students and faculty and promote the growth of businesses and organizations associated with CSUSM.”