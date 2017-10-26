Campus rec provides outdoor activities for students

Close Watch the stars and be amazed by our great cosmos on your trip to Death Valley CSUSM Campus Rec

CSUSM Campus Rec Watch the stars and be amazed by our great cosmos on your trip to Death Valley





Filed under Sports

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Not sure how to kick off this semester and be actively involved with fellow students? Campus rec offers many fun and interesting ways to stay involved at school some of these are through intramurals, club sports, fitness and special events. Outdoor activities is another viable option that can help you stay active throughout the school year! Many of these events they offer include snorkeling and kayaking in La Jolla to hiking the beautiful Joshua Tree. The last three remaining events include: Double Peak Moonlit Hike, Death Valley National Park Camp & Hike, and Julian Hike + Pie. If you have any questions or seek further information on these activities visit Campus rec’s website http://www.csusm.edu/rec/outdoor_adventures/index.html or email at [email protected]

Double Peak Moonlit Hike:

What: Double Peak Moonlit hike is roughly seven miles round trip with beautiful scenery and a great view of San Marcos and perfect for any level of expertise. The landscape really comes to life during the night with the stars and moon lighting your pathway.

When: Friday, Nov. 3 meet at the Clark Field House at 5:15 p.m. beforehand, signups begin Oct. 15 and are online

Cost: free!

Death Valley National Park Camp & Hike:

What: If you are up for a challenge this camping trip to Death Valley is for you! The weekend getaway is perfect for learning and experiencing the different diversity in this landscape, while having fun with fellow students.

When: Friday, Nov. 10 to Sunday, Nov. 12 depart from Clark Field House parking lot at 8:30 a.m. return at 5 p.m. Sunday evening, signups begin Oct. 15 and are online, your health insurance card is required.

Cost: $95 per person

Julian Hike + Pie:

What: A guided tour up Stonewall Peak, this trip is geared towards more moderate hikers with a wonderful view of Palomar mountains and the Anza Borrego Desert. Afterwards is an exploration of the small town Julian, where you will be treated to a slice of apple pie and apple cider.

When: Saturday, Nov. 18, depart from Clark Field House parking lot 8 a.m. and return at 4 p.m. signups begin Oct. 15 and are online.

Cost: $10 per person