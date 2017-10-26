Cougar Madness pep-rally reveals CSUSM mascot’s new look

Close Crash the Cougar in his new look together with cheerleader Tatum Rios. Tyson Phu Tyson Phu Crash the Cougar in his new look together with cheerleader Tatum Rios.





Filed under Showcase, Sports

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Applause and cheers filled the Sports Center late Thursday night Oct. 19, during the Cougar Madness pep-rally. The beloved mascot here at CSUSM, Crash the Cougar, has an entirely new look and proudly displayed it among the fans here at Cal State during the rally.

The pep-rally brought in roughly more than 1,000 students and fans to support the school as well as the start of the basketball season with some fun chances to win prizes, and participate in a couple of challenges. It also brought to life Crash’s new tumbling abilities and skills for all to see.

Right after the team introduction Crash surprised the crowd with his fully revamped style following Director of Athletics, Jennifer Milo’s short speech:

“We are excited to embrace our new Crash and continue campus tradition, while also bringing in a new look and feel that aligns with our Cougar spirit logo and the NCAA brand.”

Officially beginning our full National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) membership, CSUSM decided to move Crash within Cougar Athletics. Following this a group of students were consulted to devise a new design that really embodied the athletic brand CSUSM is pushing towards. Ashley Eszlinger, CSUSM’s spirit programs coordinator said this in regards to Crash’s new attire:

“As important representatives of universities, mascots provide energy to athletic games as fierce but friendly competitors and champions for their teams.”