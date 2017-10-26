The independent student news site of California

The Cougar Chronicle

Cougar Madness pep-rally reveals CSUSM mascot’s new look

Crash+the+Cougar+in+his+new+look+together+with+cheerleader+Tatum+Rios.
Crash the Cougar in his new look together with cheerleader Tatum Rios.

Crash the Cougar in his new look together with cheerleader Tatum Rios.

Tyson Phu

Tyson Phu

Crash the Cougar in his new look together with cheerleader Tatum Rios.

Hannah Snider, Sports Editor
October 26, 2017
Filed under Showcase, Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Applause and cheers filled the Sports Center late Thursday night Oct. 19, during the Cougar Madness pep-rally. The beloved mascot here at CSUSM, Crash the Cougar, has an entirely new look and proudly displayed it among the fans here at Cal State during the rally.

The pep-rally brought in roughly more than 1,000 students and fans to support the school as well as the start of the basketball season with some fun chances to win prizes, and participate in a couple of challenges. It also brought to life Crash’s new tumbling abilities and skills for all to see.

Right after the team introduction Crash surprised the crowd with his fully revamped style following Director of Athletics, Jennifer Milo’s short speech:

“We are excited to embrace our new Crash and continue campus tradition, while also bringing in a new look and feel that aligns with our Cougar spirit logo and the NCAA brand.”

Officially beginning our full National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) membership, CSUSM decided to move Crash within Cougar Athletics. Following this a group of students were consulted to devise a new design that really embodied the athletic brand CSUSM is pushing towards. Ashley Eszlinger, CSUSM’s spirit programs coordinator said this in regards to Crash’s new attire:

“As important representatives of universities, mascots provide energy to athletic games as fierce but friendly competitors and champions for their teams.”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Cougar Madness pep-rally reveals CSUSM mascot’s new look

    Features

    The importance of environmental stewardship on campus

  • Cougar Madness pep-rally reveals CSUSM mascot’s new look

    News

    President Haynes continues to support Dreamers at CSUSM

  • News

    Breaking News: Student and a visiting friend assaulted in student housing

  • Cougar Madness pep-rally reveals CSUSM mascot’s new look

    A & E

    Fourth annual drag show with a purpose

  • Cougar Madness pep-rally reveals CSUSM mascot’s new look

    A & E

    Successful Inaugural Lowrider Experience at CSUSM

  • Cougar Madness pep-rally reveals CSUSM mascot’s new look

    Opinion

    Las Vegas shooting instigates urgency for stricter gun control laws

  • Cougar Madness pep-rally reveals CSUSM mascot’s new look

    Sports

    Cougars beat Cal State Dominguez Hills and Humboldt State!

  • Cougar Madness pep-rally reveals CSUSM mascot’s new look

    News

    Ballet Folklorico teaches diverse Mexican dances to students

  • Cougar Madness pep-rally reveals CSUSM mascot’s new look

    Features

    Student parents strive to succeed despite difficulty

  • Cougar Madness pep-rally reveals CSUSM mascot’s new look

    Sports

    Yoga, a college student’s best friend