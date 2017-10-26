Cougars do Halloween
October 26, 2017
Anna Jensen-Volleyball: photo taken by Jack Jensen, Anna age 2
- My favorite thing to do on Halloween is to dress up and hang out with friends, I love seeing all the creativity everyone puts into their costumes!
- My favorite candy is chocolate.
- I don’t watch Halloween movies very much, but if I had to watch only one Halloween movie it would be Hocus Pocus!
Andrea Zepeda-Lacrosse: photo taken by Rosario Garcia, Andrea age 4
- Dressing up, getting candy, watching scary movies, and having an excuse to scare people is what are all things I love about Halloween.
- My fair candy currently is “Take 5”. It’s delicious, it has chocolate, caramel and peanuts, a perfect combo!
- I would rewatch the Texas Chainsaw Massacre, it’s one of my favorites
Tatum Rios-Cheer photo taken by Gaby Rios, Tatum age 6
- My favorite way to spend Halloween night is to cook a nice dinner, enjoy some candy and watch Halloween movies in my Halloween pajamas!
- My favorite candy is the Halloween edition of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.
- If I could watch one Halloween movie, it would be Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas.
