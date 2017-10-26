A nifty, thrifty Halloween costume idea

Close Sabrina Belknap poses in her creative “do it yourself” costume. Sara Freitag Sara Freitag Sabrina Belknap poses in her creative “do it yourself” costume.





Filed under Features

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Living in Southern California, chances are you’ve spotted a giddy tourist, complete with a sunscreen-spotted nose, adorned in a multitude of cameras and a rad little fanny pack. This year, I’ve chosen to go for a silly, yet adorable DIY get-up inspired by tacky tourists. This costume idea is great for those searching for a look that is easy, affordable and customizable. An added bonus: you can find most of these pieces at your local thrift store or in your own wardrobe.

Here is what you’ll need to create this tourist-inspired ensemble:

Top: A tacky tourist is usually seen in a vibrant tropical shirt or a graphic tee that states, “I heart (insert beloved city here).” Most thrift stores have a whole section dedicated to an array of tropical shirts, so you’ll be sure to find one that’s in your favorite color.

Bottoms: Khaki shorts are a signature staple in a tacky tourist closet. Not to mention, they’re super comfortable and have huge pockets to carry all your Halloween candy in. Board shorts and classic jean shorts are great options as well!

Footwear: No one can rock the socks and sandals combo better than a tourist. Pair your favorite pair of tube socks with comfy slide-on sandals and you’ll be the comfiest person at the Halloween party.

Accessories: Get creative and add a straw hat, visor or bucket hat to shade your face from sunrays, buckle on a fanny pack, add a dot of sunscreen to your nose and carry around a map! Last, but not least, my favorite part of the accessories: a camera. A tourist isn’t complete without a camera, so bring along a Polaroid or a disposable camera to capture memories of Halloween!