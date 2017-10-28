Not a “Mexican Halloween”





On Oct. 18, Grace Alvarez Sesma spoke to CSUSM students about the Mexican celebration, Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead. Sesma is a curandera, a traditional native healer that specializes in leading ceremonies, prayers, healing and helping people with the dying process.

Alejandra Sánchez, a member of CSUSM’s Latino Association of Faculty and Staff (LAFS) and and a founding member and the current and founding President of the CSUSM Latino alumni Chapter. Followed Sesma who Facebook post was shared by one of Sanchez’s friend.

When Sanchez visited Sesma’s website she saw the lecture topics and one of them was Dia de Los Muertos. She said, “I thought having her be a guest lecturer would be appropriate. I contacted Grace for the first time about three years ago, but due to her frequent travels it was not possible.”

Sesma after hearing about her petition against the Disney corporation’s attempt to trademark Día de los Muertos in the U.S and Mexico. Sesma’s petition quickly reached more than 21,000 signatures on change.org and was victorious in its effort to defeat the trademark applications put forward by Disney.

Sesma said that she is not against people celebrating Día de los Muertos, “We want you to appreciate and enjoy it, but we want it done in a respectful way. If you are not part of the indigenous community, do you research. Listen, observe, ask questions and wait.”

Día de los Muertos is a two day traditional Mexican celebration from Nov. 1 to 2, that celebrates the life of people that have passed away.

Sesma said, “[Día de los Muertos] is not creepy, it’s not a Mexican Halloween. It is beautiful. This is the day we invite our beloveds to come and visit us.” She reminded the audience that this traditional holiday is when the dead relive through the laughter, happiness and memories of their loved ones who are still alive.

Sánchez planned the event in January to “have everybody informed.” Sánchez said, “I wanted to learn more, I am just beginning to [know] the culture and embrace it.” With the help of CSUSM’s [email protected] Center and LAFS, Arts & Lectures, Department of Modern Language Studies, CSUSM Latino Alumni Chapter and Office of Academic Programs. Sánchez provided students with an enriching event that spoke of the culture and tradition Día de los Muertos embodies.

For more information about Dia de los Muertos students can visit the [email protected] Center in USU 3300.