Media’s recent depictions break gender norms

Charlize Theron is the new hero in Hollywood with her latest movie, Atomic Blonde.





Filed under Opinion

Have you ever watched an action movie in which the star is a good-looking male surviving the most absurd situations? Or have you noticed women being the sole drive of the makeup industry? These are gender roles that have been implemented in media we watch. Yet, stereotypical notions surrounding gender have steadily changed over the years with the evolution of the movie heroine and introduction of male makeup artists.

Sigourney Weaver, an actress best known for portraying Ellen Ripley in the Alien movie franchise, contributed to change in cinema gender roles. Her role in this 1979 project allowed for the divulging of a strong feminine character and proved to the public that women can be action stars too.

Having strong female leads that can be action stars is pivotal toward striving for more female inclusion in non-normative roles. This allows audiences to have greater variability in imagination and openness to new stories that have not been told before.

Fast-forward 38 years and we get films like Atomic Blonde (2017), starring Charlize Theron. This renowned actress brought many action and fighting sequences to the audience’s eyes, something that is typically portrayed by a man.

Films like these show an obvious shift of gender depictions and can help solve the wage-gap problem mentioned by many Hollywood actresses. Not only can females gain versatility in the industry, but they can also push for economic equality.

Depictions of gender have switched in social media as well, specifically in the makeup industry. Women are usually seen as the driving force of this business, but inclusion of men’s work has become accepted over the years.

Such influential work includes that of Manny Gutierrez, Instagram-famous makeup artist. James Charles is another influencer, being Covergirl Magazine’s very first Coverboy. Male makeup artists are not traditionally the norm, but their recent inclusion does show a shift in gender depiction through media. This encourages people to follow their passions and find happiness in being themselves.

Genders can create barriers through stereotypes.. But all we can do is move forward and break from those typical norms, opening new doors to opportunities. An open room of possibilities.