A glimpse into the COMM 455 Television & Culture class

Micaela Johansson Dr. Amy Corey is a professor in the COMM department. Her passion for communication has taken her through her undergraduate, master and PhD studies. Her dissertation project was centered on reality TV that then led her down the path of television and culture.
Micaela Johansson One of the goals of the class is getting the students aware of their participation in our television culture. “We all participate and view TV differently,” said Dr. Corey.
Micaela Johansson Throughout the semester students are keeping a participation/viewing log to understand how TV plays a role in their daily life and help shape their thoughts, ideas and values.
Micaela Johansson Dr. Corey varies her class activities to reach as many different learning abilities as possible. Haley Joslin is participating in a one on one discussion of previous week readings.
Micaela Johansson “My favorite part of the class has been the multiple chances for group work, which allow for individuals to grasp areas of the material they may have previously misunderstood,” said Brandon Newton one of the COMM 455 students.
Micaela Johansson “I think that what we are doing in the classroom matters, and it is necessary for engaging in the world around us and becoming an active member and participating in shaping our future,” said Dr. Corey.
