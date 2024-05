On Friday, April 19, CSUSM Campus Recreation announced that the measure to increase students’ Recreation Fee did not pass. If passed, the increased fee would have supported CSUSM’s proposed Wellness and Recreation Facility.

The special referendum election ran from April 9 through April 11. Nearly 60% of CSUSM students voted “no” to the proposed $265 per semester Recreation Fee increase. Only 1,317 students voted, being just 9.85% of the student population.