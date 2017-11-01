National Coming Out Day
Angelica Peña, Photographer
November 1, 2017
Filed under News
Angelica Peña
On Thursday, October 12 during u-hour, students celebrate National coming out day with ice cream and impromptu dancing.
During u-hour on October 12, Students learn more about the Pride Center and the various events that they hold throughout the year, including the Coming Out Monologues.
Student, Jocelyne Peizalez, proudly holds the bisexual flag in celebration of CSUSM’s National Coming Out Day event on October 12.
Angelica Peña
During u-hour on October 12, student representatives, Gabrielle Gilbert and Dinora Rodriguez, happily stand ready to share information about the Pride Center and the events they hold.
Angelica Peña
On October 12 during u-hour, police dog, Armor, joins the Coming Out Day celebration that was held by the Pride Center.
Angelica Peña
Student, Jocelyne Peizalez pets police dog, Armor, during the Pride Center’s National Coming Out Day celebration on October 12.
Angelica Peña
On Thursday, October 12 students relax in the sun and eat ice cream for National Coming Out day.
