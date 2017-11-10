Halcyon, a perfect coffee shop for college students
November 10, 2017
As a college student, one of my favorite ways to hit the books is by surrounding myself in an inspiring environment. For me, that place is a coffee shop. I love finding local coffee shops that offer both a warm, welcoming ambiance and a great cup of brew, so there’s no doubt that I glimmered with excitement when a friend of mine introduced me to Halcyon: a coffee, bar and lounge located just a walk away from CSUSM.
Upon entering Halcyon, there’s no way to ignore its wide open exterior, which allows for sunlight to adorn the entire room.
This coffee shop is decorated with whimsical light fixtures, retro-inspired furnishings and effervescent colors that ignite a sense of cheer throughout the shop.
There are plenty of tables and booths, outdoor seating, a bar and wifi, which makes it the ideal spot to post up, study solo or with a group of classmates.
Not only is the atmosphere amazing, but so is the coffee and the service.
Halcyon offers your favorite coffee picks, plus craft sodas and artisanal cocktails. (If you’re looking for a coffee that will keep you up for that paper you have to write, I highly recommend their Thai iced coffee!)
The baristas are incredibly kind and are always willing to offer drink recommendations. This coffee shop also offers brunch, salads, sandwiches, and snacks! So, whether you’re there to study or get Sunday brunch, Halcyon has you covered.
Halcyon is located adjacent to the QUAD on 250 North City Drive and is open seven days a week, from 7 a.m. to 12 a.m. – stellar for students who are in search of a coffee shop that opens early and closes late.
For more information, head over to their website, halcyoncoffeebar.com.
