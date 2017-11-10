Slater’s 50/50 gets A-plus

Bryanna Martinez
Enjoy Delicious Backyard Basic Burger at Slater's 50/50 in San Marcos





Features

Just off Knoll Road in San Marcos is a delicious, mouthwatering burger place, so be prepared to bring your appetite. Slater’s 50/50 is a burger house where there are variety styles of ordering a burger: a customized burger, the classic burger or the 50/50 — the 50/50 consists of beef patty and grounded bacon, not chunks of bacon but enough to savor it.

The price for burgers ranges from $9.99 for the classic “backyard basic burger” and $15.00 for the “Peanut butter & Jealousy.” If you are willing to test your boundaries it is a burger with “100% Black Canyon Angus beef, thick-cut bacon, peanut butter, strawberry jelly, on a honey wheat bun” the menu reads. A large price but worth it for the varieties of burgers and how much of condiments and fries given. There is also the Veggie patty burger named “Eat Your Veggies” for vegetarians it consists of red peppers, mashed avocados, cucumbers, sage & garlic aioli on a honey wheat bun.

As for the custom burger, you can add a variety of additions to the classic burger. From eggs over easy, Frito-Lay chips, pineapple, Sriracha sauce, to peanut butter and jelly this burger place gives you a concoction full of surprises.

I would recommend trying the bacon ketchup — yes, you read this right, bacon ketchup. Bacon pieces and flavoring mixed with ketchup sauce. Personally, I love bacon and dipping my bacon in ketchup.

There are televisions nearly at every section you sit at and you will most likely face a football game while eating a savory burger. The service is great especially on a weekday to enjoy a great dinner and company.