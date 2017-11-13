Suicide victims to be remembered and honored





Suicide. It is a touchy subject that makes most uncomfortable to talk about. However, everyday, someone feels like their life has no purpose, or they are not good enough, and they choose to end it. Just like many say, suicide is a permanent decision to end temporary pain

Nov. 18 was dedicated by the U.S. Congress to honor families of suicide victims. The day gives families opportunity to come together and continue to find healing and support, as well as celebrate the lives of their lost loved ones.

Let me tell you my story. Last year, I struggled. I was 19 years old, dealing with events that the average 19-year-old does not deal with. As each event yielded negative outcomes, I became hopeless and would cry or sleep for hours on end. I did not want to be awake to live on this earth, so what better escape than to close my eyes? I started to think, “maybe the world is better without Lex.”

My thoughts nearly turned into actions. I wanted to die. I sought help and came clean about my thoughts. Upon doing so, I had a huge support system motivating me to push through the pain and work toward bettering my future.

Here I am, at 20 years old. I am working in a field I am passionate about, and I have said bye to all the pain. However, I am one of the lucky ones. Some people do not know how to seek help, or the help they sought out was unsuccessful. These are the ones we lay to rest. Suicide victims, in my heart, are some of the strongest people. Why? They fought hard to diminish the pain and the tears, but it became too much.

Nov. 18 will be the day that I thank god for giving me a second opportunity. On this day, I will support and mourn the loss of so many due to suicide. I will also use my voice to show people that there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

If you or anyone you know is at your breaking point and have thoughts of self-harm, call 911. Please do not hesitate to ask for help. You are valued and loved. You are here for a reason and have a destiny. If, at any point, you need immediate comfort, the Suicide Hotline is available around the clock: 1-800-273-8255. A team of professionals is on the other side to provide you the best resources possible. Stay Strong.