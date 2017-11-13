Breaking news: Body found in parking structure





Filed under News

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

On early Monday Nov. 13, a male’s body was found near the CSUSM parking structure.

The Office of Communications confirm that it was an apparent suicide.

A 911 call was made to the authorities by students who were driving out of the structure at around 3:16 a.m. No information is available about the students who discovered the victim.

The University Police Department and the San Diego Sheriff’s Department investigated afterwards closing the Parking Structure 1 and Lot N.

The victim had no affiliation with the campus. How long the victim’s body was in the parking structure is unknown.

The victim’s information will not be disclosed due to the victim’s privacy, according to Associate Vice President for Communications Margaret Chantung.

The parking structure opened around 9 a.m.

At 5:04 a.m. The Office of Communications sent an email informing students that the Parking Structure 1 and Lot N are temporarily closed due to an investigation.

Anyone affected by this event can call the Student Health and Counseling Services at 760-750-4915.