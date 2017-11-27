Review: Justice League, unity with decent execution

A & E

Justice is served with this ensemble of superheroes saving the world from pitfall. Justice League continues the story of previously established DC characters. With Superman’s death leaving Earth unprotected, Batman and Wonder Woman unite forces to recruit a team of metahumans to fight against a powerful enemy, Steppenwolf, whose only desire is Earth’s conquest.

Directed by Zack Snyder, the film has a different tone than his previous DC installments. The tone is less dark, but never dims down the seriousness of the danger at hand. Such peril is accompanied by hearty moments that show the humanity of the heroes. Comedic relief is also seen at points to establish the dynamic between the characters, while also having a fair amount of action.

Ezra Miller’s portrayal of the speedster Flash, stands out throughout the film as an amateur hero with much to learn. He makes a comedic addition to the team by proving his worth among the ranks. Ray Fisher plays Cyborg, a technologically versatile character looking for his purpose in this new conflict. Both Fisher’s and Miller’s portrayals allow for their characters to find and serve a purpose in a world where they feel out of place.

Jason Mamoa portrays Aquaman, the ruler of the underwater kingdom of Atlantis. Mamoa brings a new look to the character and portrays a man willing to do anything for his people. Hopefully in future installments, we see more exploration of Aquaman as a character.Gal Gadot’s character, Wonder Woman, continues being the core of hope and optimism as in previous installments. Although in this film, her views are challenged as team struggles arise.

Ben Affleck portrays the Gotham vigilante, Batman, who seeks to make amends for the mistakes he committed in the prior installment. Affleck’s acting allows viewers to see a more personable, and human character that is less gritty than that of his introduction in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice. Batman comes off as a more approachable and even understanding of others’ struggles in this film.

The not so super supporting characters, such as Lois Lane (Amy Adams) and Commissioner Gordon (J.K. Simmons), seem to only play a role in setting up exposition for the superheroes to conveniently carry out their mission, planned or unplanned.

The superheroes are the main drive of the story, which introduces who they are and their connections prior to uniting. The first half of the film is dedicated to introducing the characters before having them assemble. While this drags on, one can almost forget that Steppenwolf is still trying to take over the world. This makes the plot feel scattered throughout and the villain seems more of a side story.

Steppenwolf has no backstory to him, besides the fact that he has tried taking over Earth in the past and has an army of parademons, monstrous beings who feed on fear. By the time the conflict is resolved, Steppenwolf feels like another generic, forgettable villain that serves no greater purpose than to bring the heroes together.

Regardless of it’s flaws, the film is enjoyable with action sequences that are accompanied by decent visuals. This is a stepping-stone for opening a door of opportunity. Opportunity to better tell the stories of these characters and have them develop individually, rather than be crammed with limited screen time. Opportunity to fully give justice for all.