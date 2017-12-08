This semester I learned to love endlessly, even when it is difficult

Remember to love everyone around you, because doing so creates a better world.





Filed under Opinion

As I run the last lap of my college career, I’ve become especially reflective of all that I’ve learned and experienced since my freshman year. I’m incredibly thankful that I go to a school which is encompassed by some of the most thoughtful, genuine human beings that I have come across – some of whom I’m lucky enough to call my friends. The generosity and compassion others have shown me this semester are a constant reminder of the best thing that I’ve learned in life, and that is to love others.

This semester has been one of many beautiful and exciting seasons, but also one of immense sadness and tragedy with all that has happened in the world these past four months. The capacity for detriment towards one another is prevalent, but I have a hope which tells me that injustice and hatred will not get the last word. That hope for me is through Jesus, who gave His life so that others may live, and showed nothing but selfless love in the face of darkness and humiliation. His grace encourages me to continually grow in my ability to love others in the way that He loves me.

I see this selfless love in even the smallest actions of my peers. Love is when a friend is there to simply be with you at your lowest times. Love is present through kind, uplifting words from a fellow student. Love is a choice that we make to seek the well-being of others without expecting anything in return. This campus is full of human beings that radiate love through their actions, and it inspires me endlessly to give love back.

Over this semester, I’ve learned to love even when it is hard. I’ve been reminded to show kindness to everyone I encounter, regardless of whether or not they give kindness in return. Showing love to those who wrong you may seem completely counterintuitive, but when we choose to love people, we are creating a positive difference in the community and world we live in.