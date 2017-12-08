Response to International Men’s Day article





Filed under Letters, Opinion

It befuddles me to read such a blatantly biased article published in our school newspaper. The article which attacks International Men’s Day as “unnecessary” is such an affront to reason, that it begs a response.

First, the author’s bias is clearly shown numerous times throughout the article, but they attempt to hide it under the shroud of “it isn’t fair.” Reasons like, “men aren’t as oppressed as women” are not valid reasons to deny appreciation of the genuine good that men bring into society. The logic is that men have it better and thus shouldn’t have a day honoring them. Isn’t this the mentality of a bully? To degrade another to make yourself higher?

Second, the author is a woman who has no idea what being a man is like, but pretends to. The quote “that for a man, is a given” is extremely offensive and ignorant. If I, as a man, said that being a woman was a given, that they had everything handed them, and because of this we should abolish International Women’s Day, I would be lambasted and ridiculed, and rightly so.

So, is it logically okay and fair for the author to go against their own logic?

Lastly, the author quotes The Huffington Post and Barbra Streisand as if they are authoritative on the matter. Just because a celebrity writes an article on a website, which is notorious for its bias, and it happens to be a position that you agree with doesn’t mean that it’s proof of anything. Celebrities have overblown their importance on issues in which they have no real knowledge. If you don’t agree with me, what are your thoughts on Trump?

Overall the article was one in which a double standard is allowed to play out, and offends the logic of readers everywhere.

Editor’s note: This is a letter to the editor.