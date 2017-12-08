Shift into high gear and cruise into the holidays!



Filed under Opinion

Another semester is almost under our belts, Cougars! Amazing job making it through the readings, assignments, tests, projects and papers, thus far. We’re in the home stretch, and it’s time to shift into high gear. Your friends at The Cougar Chronicle are rooting for you, have faith in your abilities and wish you the best of luck. We hope you had an incredible semester full of rich experiences, new friends, impactful life lessons and freshly gleaned knowledge.

As this is our last edition until we meet again in January, we would like to wish you a “Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!” Enjoy your well-deserved break. Make sure to let those around you know how special they are, and we hope you know how special you are as well!

For those of you planning to take winter intersession classes…you’ve got this! Plan ahead and focus, focus, focus. Remember the goal, but don’t forget to enjoy the ride. For the rest of you….we will see you back for classes on Jan. 22. Peace out!