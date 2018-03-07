San Diego is a perfect place to enjoy spring break

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

If you’re sleuthing for spots to spend spring break ‘18, your vacation getaway may be closer than you think.

Spring break is an invigorating time for all of academia; it is a week-long teaser of the glimmerings of summer. As the sun decides to stay out a little while longer, a sense of adventure awakens and everything seems to be in bloom again.

San Diego reflects this spirit of spring break year round, making it an exemplary stay-cation location.

Consider the following ideas if you’re planning on relishing in America’s finest city this upcoming break.

Roam North Park

Spring break is the optimal opportunity to uncover the coolest neighborhoods that compose San Diego; one of them being North Park. This eclectic and trendy neighborhood is rich in art, local dining and one-of-a-kind boutiques. Stop by one of North Park’s cafes, such as Coffee & Tea Collective, Holy Matcha or Communal Coffee for an experience that’s pleasing to both the eyes and taste buds.

After brunch, walk into Pigment, a gift shop that is sure to make all DIY lovers starry-eyed. Pigment offers everything from home decor to succulents and crafting workshops.

For more information on North Park’s shopping, dining and events, check out:http://www.explorenorthpark.com/

Be by the sea

Welcome in the new season by embracing California’s free ocean therapy. San Diego’s coastline sprawls 70 miles, making it the ideal city to revel in the sun and sea over break.

Whether it be cruising around Coronado on a beach bike, watching the sun melt into the ocean at Sunset Cliffs or taking your pup to play at Del Mar Dog Beach, San Diego’s charming beach towns and coastal lifestyle manifest the essence of spring break.

Take a hike

Spring break allots a period of time to realize the outdoor beauty that surrounds us, and one exceptional way to do so is to take a hike.

Walk up the tranquil paths of Torrey Pines State Reserve for a gentle route that rewards your efforts with an unbelievable ocean view.

If you’re downtown and craving an urban trek, Balboa Park offers a variety of beautiful trails. Each hike is diverse in difficulty, so there is something for hiking novices and experts alike.

For more information on San Diego hiking ventures, head over to http://www.sandiegohikers.com/