Easy to make shamrock pretzel bites for St. Patrick’s Day

Make this St. Patrick’s Day the luckiest one yet and create your own shamrock pretzel bites.

This four-ingredient recipe from thatswhatchesaid.net is effortlessly delectable and is sure to be a hit at any St. Patrick’s Day celebration.

Here is what you’ll need:

Cookie sheet

Parchment paper

Hershey’s Kisses

Green M&M’s

Green tube icing

Begin by preheating your oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit and cover your cookie sheet with parchment paper.

Place as many pretzels as you’d like on the lined cookie sheet, then unwrap enough Hershey’s Kisses to pop on top of the center of each pretzel.

Bake the pretzels for about three minutes; just long enough to let the Hershey’s Kisses soften, but not melt.

After baking the pretzels, decorate them by placing three green M&M’s on top of each Kiss. I like to add four M&M’s on some of the pretzels to imitate lucky four-leaf clovers.

Once the Kisses have hardened, grab your green tube icing and add a shamrock stem to complete the dessert.

These shamrock pretzel bites are fun, adorable and sure to satisfy your sweet tooth this St. Patrick’s Day.