REVIEW: CSUSM spark female empowerment through intimate monologues

“Relatable, accurate and funny” are the words audience members used to describe the live performances of The Vagina Monologues held on Feb. 23 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the USU Ballroom.

Several speakers shared experiences of shameful beginnings and journeys of self-discovery to reach a higher level of confidence and self acceptance. Stories were told of domestic abuse, the transgender experience, sex and consent. Each monologue emphasized the healing power of female unity and how strong women can be when they lift each other up.

CSUSM senior, Ingrid Rubaccaba, said she volunteered to be a part of The Vagina Monologues in order to “encourage other students to participate, and leave [her] mark here at San Marcos.”

Rubaccaba, although scared to at first, was glad she performed and was able to set a good example for her young daughter who sat in the audience with family.

Rubaccaba’s monologue was comedic and emotion- ally charged. When asked why she chose that piece, she said that she connected strongly with it and wanted to bring her “Latina attitude” in hopes that “a lot of people took something from it.”

In between speakers, the audience was given facts about female sexuality. Facts discussed included topics like Alabama’s ban on selling sex toys and the amount of nerve endings in the clitoris.

Throughout the event the audience cheered, laughed and sympathized with the performers. The environment was inclusive and acted as a safe space for all including the LGBTQA+ community.

In between serious, comedic and uncomfortable performances there was never a dull moment. Despite covering unsettling topics, the audience responded empathetically and appropriately.

For future events visit the Gender Equity center in USU 3200 or follow them on instagram at @asi.gec.