From left to right: John Walsh and Club president Chyann Cox want to bring back the College Democrats of CSUSM.

A small group of political science students are working to bring the College Democrats at CSUSM back to campus after it dissolved in fall 2016.

If successful, it would join the CSUSM College Republicans, which formed in spring 2017, as a university recognized political club.

The College Democrats at CSUSM originally formed in 2013, but fell apart during the fall 2016 semester due to a lack of membership and a failure to properly elect officers, said senior political science major Ivan Hyungh, a current member who was involved at the time.

The new club president Chyann Cox, a first year transfer student from MiraCosta College and political science major with a concentration in global studies.

“We are on track to be a recognized campus organization in the fall, which will open so many doors for us,” she said.

The first formal meeting of the club was held on March 26 in SBSB 1104. There were seven students in attendance. The club’s next meeting is currently unscheduled.

The club is chartered by California Young Democrats, according to Cox. The latter Students organize to revive College Democrats club is a statewide organization of youth Democratic clubs in colleges, high schools and certain localities, including the San Diego County Young Democrats and the Orange County Young Democrats. It also has chapters such as the Black Los Angeles Young Democrats and Fem Dems of Sacramento.

“The reason why I’m pushing so hard to get it up and running is because North County and Cal State San Marcos itself don’t have a lot of representation in CYD (California Young Democrats),” Cox said.

Cox said her plan for the club is to promote voter registration, make candidate endorsements and encourage political engagement in the

community. The club’s immediate focus will be registering voters for the June 5 primary in advance of the November midterm elections.

“Vote in the primaries,” Cox said, “I want that on the record.”

Cox said the College Democrats at CSUSM will target local politics in North County San Diego, San Marcos and state politics at large.

The club will have a limited focus on national political issues, but will consider some endorsements in congressional and senatorial campaigns.

“I really want to get people to not only understand how important local politics are, but to empower people to actually take a part in local politics and realize how much power they have that’s just sitting there waiting for them,” Cox said.

“Local politics is where, one, the most change is able to happen and [two] the greatest change that’ll impact you is going to happen,” she said.

Cox said she wants to work with other campus clubs to get students engaged. President of the CSUSM College Republicans Tim Stevens said he is excited for the College Democrats at CSUSM to get started.

“I believe that the introduction of the College Democrats on campus will bring much needed discussion about politics,” he said.

Stevens said since the College Republicans formed it has been difficult not having any opposition. He said he looks forward to the possibility of co-hosting events, such as candidate debates, public forums and town halls.

“One of my favorite quotes is, ‘Politics is like a game, if there is no opposition, then what’s the fun of playing in the first place?’” he said.

Stevens said his club includes members with a wide range of political beliefs that are often conservative, however, the club welcomes people of all political ideologies.

College Republicans club will meet on April 5 during U-hour in Markstein 107. Students can contact the club at [email protected], on the CSUSM College Republicans Facebook page or on Instagram:@csusm_republicans.

If interested in the College Democrats club contact them at [email protected], on the CSUSM College Democrats Face- book page, on Instagram: @csusmdems or on Twitter: @CSUSMDemocrats.