Organizations recruit CSUSM students

61 different companies participated in the Job Fair at the USU Ballroom on Mar. 8 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Organization included The Boys and Girls Clubs of Carlsbad, GEICO Insurance, Autism Learning Partners, PlayStation Network, the YMCA of San Diego County and more.

Each organization had a booth where students could speak with the employers.

The Boys and Girls Clubs Program Coordinator Nick Minnix, said the company has had success in the past working with the Service Learning Center and the Career Center, and has hired many CSUSM alumni.

“The graduates [we’ve had] so far have been very beneficial to our organization so it… made it an easy choice to come here and do a little recruiting,” said Minnix. remarked when asked why they chose to come to the job fair.

First-year student Diane Hernandez heard about the job fair from friends and posters she had seen around campus. Hernandez said though, she is only a freshman, she thought the fair may be a good opportunity for an internship.

“I know I’m not trying to get my hopes up, since I am a first year, but it’s a good way to put my foot in there,” said Hernandez.

If students were interested in the organization, the employer encouraged the student to write down their name and email for further information about the organization. Students were not required to dress professionally nor have their resumes, but it is recommended.

For more information, contact the Career Center located in Craven 1400 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday.