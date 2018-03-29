Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Flash frozen ice cream, a 3D drawing pen and a variety of science displays kept students entertained in the USU ballroom on Mar. 9 during CSUSM’s Cougar Con.

The event served as a prelude to Super STEM Saturday and gave students an opportunity to sit back, relax and get to know faces behind Society of Physics Students, Association of Chemistry Students, Student Philanthropy Council, the math lab, STEM center and ASI’s Campus Activities Board.

Students were happy to dress up in their best cosplay, participate in “Super Smash Cougar Con utilizes science and cosplay to celebrate pop culture Bros. Melee” tournaments and, like any other hungry college student, enjoy the free food. Science displays included a ring launcher, moving toothbrush heads and ice cream made with liquid nitrogen. Each display was accompanied by a student to show and explain the science behind the project.

On the other half of the ballroom, students were able to enjoy a screening of the classic 1985 film, Back to the Future.

CSM Representatives Juan Aceves and Gamaliel Lopez Cervera coordinated this year’s Cougar Con together to encourage STEM and other majors alike to get involved on campus and see what “cool and interesting things” the STEM side of CSUSM has to offer.

While the turnout was not what was expected, Aceves says, “those that did come seemed to really enjoy what we had out, and to have some

small impact made it worth it.”

Regardless of turnout, the event seemed to be a success based on how much fun the students who attended appeared to have. Depending on what they participated in, students could have left with a full stomach, prizes or a pair or glasses made by a 3D pen.

For future events check out ASI Campus Activities Board Instagram: @asi.cab