Align your passions for travel with summer study abroad programs

Surround yourself in lush natural beauty, while you study in Ecuador.

Surround yourself in lush natural beauty, while you study in Ecuador.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Are you interested in studying intercultural medicine in the Andes?

CSUSM Summer Study Abroad Programs give students the opportunity to travel to foreign destinations, while earning credit for their studies. Here is a glimpse of just one of the nine options that the program has to offer. For further details and eligibility inquiries regarding CSUSM Summer Study Abroad Programs, head over to https://www.csusm.edu/global/studyabroad/study-abroadprograms.html or visit the Global Education Office, located in Craven 3200.

Are you planning on taking Anthropology 301, Anthropology 498 or Spanish 201/266? If so, consider studying intercultural medicine in the Andes.

The trip will take place June 16 to July 6, 2018, and will be lead by Dr. Ad Muniz, a professor of archaeology and anthropology at CSUSM.

From the CSUSM Study Abroad website: students will, “Visit hospitals and clinics engaging in intercultural medicine; study the worldview of medicinal healing from Shaman Jacha Santillan; discover how Quichua farmers practice medical ethnobotany.”