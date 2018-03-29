An edible way to remember the importance of Easter Day

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Easter holiday is rapidly approaching, and while it’s easy to get caught up in the chocolate eggs, jelly beans and sugary goodness, it is important to not lose sight of the true meaning of this day.

Easter Sunday, or as my family refers to it, Resurrection Day is celebrated to honor Jesus Christ for taking the sins of the world upon His shoulders and being crucified on the cross.

My family refers to this day as Resurrection Day because while Jesus was crucified and put to rest inside the tomb, it is important to realize that He did not remain within it. When Jesus was put to rest He promised that He would not remain there but would rise again.

Jesus stayed true to His promises, and when people went to visit his tomb, they noticed the stone was rolled away and the tomb was indeed empty. While this is a beautiful thing to remember, it can be a bit difficult for young minds to understand.

That is why every year I make an edible resurrection tomb with my siblings. Not only is it easy to make, but it also helps them grasp the information a lot better.

To create the edible resurrection tomb you will need:

1 graham cracker per tomb 3⁄4 of a mini Hostess Chocolate doughnut per tomb 1 mini Oreo per tomb Green icing bag with tip

Begin by grabbing one graham cracker and piping on the green icing. Add slight pressure on the graham cracker and pull the icing in an upward motion to create a grass-like texture.

Then, place the 3⁄4 of the chocolate doughnut in the middle of the graham cracker. The doughnut will act as the tomb.

Next, place the mini Oreo on the side of the doughnut, this will act as the stone that was rolled away. Once the Oreo is placed the tomb is complete. For an added effect, add a small rectangular sign that says, “He has Risen,” tape it to a toothpick and insert it into the doughnut.

This DIY is simple to create and helps children understand the true meaning of the holiday. My siblings love this this DIY because it allows them to enjoy a sweet treat in remembrance of the sweetest treat of all: that we are set free because He Has risen.