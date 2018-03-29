REVIEW: Jalisco Cantina spices up ideal Mexican food in Oceanside

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Mexican food can sometimes be a challenge; it has to have the right amount of authenticity, and combination of flavors that leave you wanting more.

Located in Downtown Oceanside on Pacific Coast Highway across from the local library is the rustic adobe-like restaurant, Jalisco Cantina. This small restaurant-bar has the right amount of flavor and presentation.

This restaurant-bar opened

in Sept. 2017.

Come in and find a cozy seat; it takes you back to a small village eating in a grandma’s cocina (Spanish for kitchen), only this time, tequila bottles lined up against the backdrop of the bar.

Chips and salsa cost $4, which has spicy red and green chili, and lime. The eatery has dim candle lighting at night with their windows closed, however, during the day customers can enjoy the sunlight, and the view of Downtown Oceanside as cars on the street and people walking on the street pass by.

If you are a fan of mac-n-cheese and do not want to eat a lot of food, then I would highly recommend the Chorizo Mac & Cheese starter which consists of pork chorizo, pepper jack cheese, Oaxacan cheese, pico de gallo and tortilla straws. And for a kick to it, they add red bell peppers and green jalapenos.

Or try another starter, the Jaliciense Pozole consisting of pork, hominy, chile de arbol, oregano, cabbage, lime, radish, cilantro and onion. I would recommend the Pork Chili Verde on the spicy and tastier side which contains cumin potatoes, chipotle slaw, pickled onion and cilantro.

If you are over 21 and want to enjoy a mixed drink, there are numerous mixed drinks from mezcals (an agave based liquor) to the typical variety of beers and wine.

I would definitely recommend go out and eat at this place and enjoy if you want a great meal with a reasonable price from $8 to $16.