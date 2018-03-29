A non-traditional creative’s ode to poetry
March 29, 2018
I am a creative person. Always have been and always will be.
However, I was never creative in a traditional sense.
I was never able to draw or paint, although I could doodle stick figures pretty well.
I loved reading and writing; ever since I was little, it has been a passion of mine. Storytelling was my favorite, and my main objective was to get someone to laugh. As the years went on, I felt like an oddball even among other creative people. They would show me a beautiful drawing, then I would ask them to read a story or poem.
The most common reaction was “uhh sure? I don’t really like reading… *Sigh.”
It was easy to get discouraged, but I knew I was not entirely alone. At CSUSM, I have met many others like me who have found an alter- native way to express themselves.
Mar. 21 was World Poetry Day, so here is my poem about poetry.
Words fill my head
They paint a beautiful picture
I can’t paint or draw, but I write instead
Give me paper, I’ll give you a story
If you wanted an artist I apologize, I don’t fit in that category
With words I can create images in your mind
Inspire you, stir up creativity
Freedom is here and it’s undefined
With poetry I can write anything I want
It can be anything I choose
Does it have to rhyme? Of course not!
Find a creative outlet and love what you do
Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise
Follow your passion, and simply be you.
Thank you poetry.
Sincerely,
The creatives
