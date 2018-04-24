CSUSM Cougar Sports News Update

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

California State University of San Marcos’ Women’s Cougar Golf team won the CCAA (California Collegiate Athletics Association) Championships in Sonoma, CA at the Sonoma Golf Club the week of Mon. April 16 – Wed. 18 placed first out of six teams — CSUSM ranks 2 in the West Region. CSUSM Women’s Golf scored 39 over par with a total after the three-day tournament of 903.

According to CSUSM Cougars website, “[this is CSUSM’s] team title” with sophomore, Jamie Jacob leading as “CSUSM’s first individual champion with a 4-over 220.” Following Jacob is Claire Hogle with a score of 10 par over the 226 total (based on the three-day Championship) and Sarah Garcia with a score of 11 over par the 227 total.

The next CSUSM Women’s Golf is to compete at the NCAA West Regional Championship in Durango, Colorado at the Hillcrest Golf Club the week of May 5 – May 9th. For further check here: https://bit.ly/2KdMoNR.

As for CSUSM Men’s Cougar Golf team are in Chico, CA at the Butte Creek Country Club from Mon. April 23 – Wed 25. On Monday CSUSM Men’s Golf placed and tied sixth (along with Cal State East Bay) out of nine teams as senior Chris Tullick was placed second with an even score out of 144 total. For further news check here: https://bit.ly/2qR6cyH.

As of Tuesday, April 24, Men’s Golf team ties fifth place along with Cal State Dominguez Hills with a score of 894 from the past two days. Tullick tied and placed fifth with Cal State University of San Bernardino’s Tristan Stone, a junior, receiving a score of 3 par over 219. For further news check here: https://bit.ly/2Fe33NT.

In other news, CSUSM’s Track and Field Head Coach, Record Holder and former two-time Olympian and Steve Scott is retiring from coaching after 20 years at Cal State San Marcos. It was announced on the CSUSM Cougars website April 19.

According to CSUSM Cougars website, “Scott started the cross country and track & field programs from scratch, turning CSUSM into a perennial powerhouse in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics. He guided the women’s cross country team to three straight NAIA national titles from 2009-11.”

For further news on Scott’s retiring check out the CSUSM Cougars website here: https://bit.ly/2qTIfH8 or any cougar sports check here https://csusmcougars.com