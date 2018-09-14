The independent student news site of California

The Cougar Chronicle

Menu

The Student Organization fair offers opportunity for involvement

On+September+4%2C+students+shuffle+around+the+packed+USU+ballroom+to+engage+with+clubs+and+to+learn+about+university+resources.
On September 4, students shuffle around the packed USU ballroom to engage with clubs and to learn about university resources.

On September 4, students shuffle around the packed USU ballroom to engage with clubs and to learn about university resources.

Photo by Angelica Peña

Photo by Angelica Peña

On September 4, students shuffle around the packed USU ballroom to engage with clubs and to learn about university resources.

Jayla Young, News Reporter
September 14, 2018
Filed under News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






On Tuesday, Sept. 4, the fall 2018 Student Organization fair was held in the USU Ballroom from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.. The event was organized by the Coordinator of Student Involvement, LaPorcha Ingram. Of CSUSM’s 130 student organizations, 80 were in attendance at the fair alongside various sororities and fraternities.

Prior to the event, Ingram decided to test out a new approach of spreading the word through the use of social media. Ingram marketed the event on Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat, using the hashtag, #csusmorgfair. According to Ingram, student turnout was 100 to 200 more than last year, jumping from 400 students to around 600.

As the fair began, CSUSM Tahitian and Hula performed, welcoming in onlookers to the spirit of Hawaiian and Tahitian culture through dance. From CSUSM Tahitian and Hula to the Mock Trial Club, the university has a place for everyone and there is always a way to connect with other people that share the same interest.

Certain clubs on campus are set in place specifically for career development, offering opportunities to work alongside real professionals, and delving into the subject even for students who are only beginning their college careers and therefore not in upper-division classes.

The Pre-Health Society provides information and professional resources to students interested in the medical field. The president of the society, Martina Zaki said the society is about, “helping people learn more about the health community and the different paths to take through health care.” As a future medical student herself, Zaki understands the rigors of preparing for the MCAT, one aspect of the medical field which Pre-Health Society works to guide students through.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • The Student Organization fair offers opportunity for involvement

    News

    Gender Equity Center holds first Women of Color Social

  • The Student Organization fair offers opportunity for involvement

    News

    Back to school event raises awareness about student mental health

  • The Student Organization fair offers opportunity for involvement

    News

    Campus adopts new virtual parking permit system

  • News

    Discovering Your Patronus with Pablo Campus

  • The Student Organization fair offers opportunity for involvement

    News

    A space to support Dreamers

  • The Student Organization fair offers opportunity for involvement

    News

  • The Student Organization fair offers opportunity for involvement

    News

    Students organize drive for Central American migrant caravan

  • News

    No tuition hike for CSU students next year

  • News

    Sexual assault advocate urges support for survivors

  • The Student Organization fair offers opportunity for involvement

    News

    Former white supremacist shares story of reformation