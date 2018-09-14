The Student Organization fair offers opportunity for involvement

On September 4, students shuffle around the packed USU ballroom to engage with clubs and to learn about university resources.

On Tuesday, Sept. 4, the fall 2018 Student Organization fair was held in the USU Ballroom from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.. The event was organized by the Coordinator of Student Involvement, LaPorcha Ingram. Of CSUSM’s 130 student organizations, 80 were in attendance at the fair alongside various sororities and fraternities.

Prior to the event, Ingram decided to test out a new approach of spreading the word through the use of social media. Ingram marketed the event on Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat, using the hashtag, #csusmorgfair. According to Ingram, student turnout was 100 to 200 more than last year, jumping from 400 students to around 600.

As the fair began, CSUSM Tahitian and Hula performed, welcoming in onlookers to the spirit of Hawaiian and Tahitian culture through dance. From CSUSM Tahitian and Hula to the Mock Trial Club, the university has a place for everyone and there is always a way to connect with other people that share the same interest.

Certain clubs on campus are set in place specifically for career development, offering opportunities to work alongside real professionals, and delving into the subject even for students who are only beginning their college careers and therefore not in upper-division classes.

The Pre-Health Society provides information and professional resources to students interested in the medical field. The president of the society, Martina Zaki said the society is about, “helping people learn more about the health community and the different paths to take through health care.” As a future medical student herself, Zaki understands the rigors of preparing for the MCAT, one aspect of the medical field which Pre-Health Society works to guide students through.